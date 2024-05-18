Multiple victims reported after shooting in Van Nuys

Police are investigating a shooting that left multiple people wounded in Van Nuys late Saturday evening.

Circumstances leading up to the incident remain unclear, but officers were dispatched to the 14700 block of Delano Street at around 9:30 p.m., according to Los Angeles Police Department.

They say that as many as three people were wounded in the incident, but could not provide any further information.

SkyCal flew over the scene shortly after officers arrived, where they could be seen setting up a large perimeter as they began their investigation.

No details were provided on a suspect or a motive in the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.