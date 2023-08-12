Multiple people shot in Lancaster, at least 1 dead
At least three people were shot in Lancaster Friday. Investigators said at least one person has been killed.
The shooting occurred around 8:50 p.m. near Knott Court and Fleetwood Drive in Lancaster. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating.
The motive of the shooting has not been released. No victim information has been released.
No suspect information is available at this time.
