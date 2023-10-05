3 killed in grisly crash involving two motorcycles in Azusa

Multiple people were killed in a grisly multi-vehicle crash involving two motorcycles in Azusa on Wednesday.

A heavily damaged motorcycle could be seen lying near the intersection of Cerritos Avenue and Arrow Highway, where the collision occurred at around 4 p.m.

Azusa Police Department investigators say that two motorcycles were traveling eastbound on Arrow Highway when they clipped a car. Both riders were thrown from their bikes, one of which died at the scene. The second rider was taken to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead after succumbing to injuries.

They say that one of the two motorcycles collided with a pedestrian, who was off to the side of the road on the sidewalk, killing them.

All of the victims are male, but detectives have not provided any additional information on their identities.

They are working to determine if the riders knew each other and if they were racing at the time of the crash. Either way, they say that speed was definitely a factor in the violent collision.

The surrounding area was expected to remain closed through much of Wednesday evening as the investigation continued.