Multiple hydrants damaged during street takeovers in South Los Angeles

Authorities are investigating multiple street takeovers that happened in South Los Angeles late Sunday into the early hours of Monday.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to the first takeover around 10 p.m. on Sunday, August 18, at Western Avenue and Imperial Highway.

Video from the scene shows water gushing into the intersection where at least one fire hydrant was damaged.

The second takeover happened at the intersection of West Jefferson Boulevard and South Figueroa Street around 12:15 a.m. on Monday, August 19, near University Park.

A third takeover was reported in Compton just before 2 a.m. at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Compton Avenue. Officers from the Compton Sheriff's station, California Highway Patrol and LA County Fire responded to the scene.

A fourth street takeover took place around 3 a.m. at the intersection of West 118th Street and Broadway. When officers with LAPD arrived to the scene, some of the suspects took off and led officers on a pursuit.

No arrests for any of the street takeovers have been made yet. It is also unknown if takeovers were connected.