Multiple Flash Flood Warnings issued for Southland by National Weather Service

The National Weather Service issued multiple Flash Flood Warnings for Southern California Sunday.

The warning means that a flash flood is imminent or occurring in the warned area. A flash flood is a sudden, violent flood after heavy rain.

For San Bernardino CA, Highland CA and Crestline CA, the warning is until 9:15 p.m. Sunday.

Flash Flood Warning including San Bernardino CA, Highland CA and Crestline CA until 9:15 PM PDT pic.twitter.com/DCQNhLYh5D — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) September 12, 2022

Other Flash Flood Warnings issued Sunday by the NWS include:

Highland CA, Lake Arrowhead CA and Running Springs CA until 9:00 p.m.

Lake Elsinore CA, Lakeland Village CA and Canyon Lake CA until 8:30 p.m.

Riverside County, CA until 7:15 p.m.

Meanwhile, health officials issued a warning Saturday urging caution to anyone planning to visit Los Angeles County beaches over the weekend due to the rainfall that hit the region overnight Friday.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said people should be careful of swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters due to possible contamination caused by storm drain discharge.

"Ocean and bay recreational waters, especially near discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers can be contaminated with bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas after a rain fall," the department said. "Individuals who enter the water in these areas could become ill. Rain advisories remain in effect for 72 hours after the rainfall ends."

The advisory is in effect until 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.