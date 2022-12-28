Watch CBS News
Multiple businesses threatened by structure fire in Van Nuys

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

A fire destroyed a business inside a single-story commercial building in Van Nuys Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. in the 7800 block of North Balboa Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Fire officials said multiple businesses within the structure were threatened by the flames, along with a mobile home park next to the complex.

76 firefighters responded to the scene and managed to put out the flames in about a half-hour, containing the fire primarily to the original unit in the structure.

No injuries were reported. 

Arson investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the blaze. 

First published on December 28, 2022 / 2:31 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

