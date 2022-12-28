Multiple businesses threatened by structure fire in Van Nuys

A fire destroyed a business inside a single-story commercial building in Van Nuys Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. in the 7800 block of North Balboa Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Fire officials said multiple businesses within the structure were threatened by the flames, along with a mobile home park next to the complex.

76 firefighters responded to the scene and managed to put out the flames in about a half-hour, containing the fire primarily to the original unit in the structure.

No injuries were reported.

Arson investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the blaze.