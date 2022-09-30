"Multiple arrests" made in shooting of 12-year-old boy in front of Wilmington school

The LAPD says they have made "multiple arrests" in the murder of a 12-year-old boy last year near a Wilmington school.

(credit: CBS)

Alexander Alvarado, 12, was fatally shot when at least two suspects in the area of Denni Street and Blinn Avenue opened fire on the SUV that he was sitting in on Dec. 6, 2021. The driver of the SUV, a woman, and a 9-year-old girl at nearby Wilmington Park Elementary School were also injured by gunfire.

the wounded driver was able to drive away and call 911 who sent first responders to meet them on North Eubank Avenue near East Anaheim Street.

Alexander was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alexander's mother, Jenny Romero, identified the wounded woman as her wife and that they had just picked up his 10-year-old brother at the school. The brother was in the SUV at the time of the shooting, but was not injured.