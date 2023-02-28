Multi-year investigation leads to arrest of 18 gang members across LA County

A years-long investigation conducted by several law enforcement agencies resulted in more than a dozen arrests and the seizure of large amounts of narcotics and firearms, as reported by authorities on Monday.

According to a statement, personnel from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office worked together during the anti-gang investigation.

"In January of 2020, LAPD Harbor Area Narcotics Enforcement Detail and ATF-Long Beach initiated an investigation into the criminal activities" of several members of a local gang," said the LAPD statement. "During the investigation, and with the support of the ATF and the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office, several wiretaps were conducted targeting the upper echelon and most active members of the gang."

Search warrants and surveillance operations in Wilmington, San Pedro and Long Beach resulted in more than a dozen arrests dating back to the beginning of the investigation.

"The investigation led to multiple arrests beginning in 2020 and culminating this last week of February, 2023," the statement said, noting that members of a number of a criminal street gangs were arrested.

In all, 18 people were arrested and charged on federal gun and drug charges.

Additionally, agents seized:

19 pounds of methamphetamine,

3 kilograms (2.2 pounds) of fentanyl,

5,000 fentanyl pills,

5.5 pounds of cocaine,

82 firearms, 40 of which are said to be "ghost guns" and 20 of which are assault weapons.

More than 40 search warrants and arrest warrants were executed during the nearly three-year long investigation.

"All charges encompass conspiracy allegations which include weapons and narcotics possession, sales, trafficking and gang-related assaults," the statement said.