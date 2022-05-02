Multi-vehicle crash snarls traffic on northbound 405 Freeway in Sepulveda Pass

Traffic on the northbound 405 Freeway was snarled during the busy Monday morning commute due to a multi-vehicle crash that stretched across nearly half a mile across lanes.

(credit: CBS)

The crash at about 6:40 a.m. on the northbound 405 Freeway at Sepulveda Boulevard involved as many as five vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol. At least one vehicle, a white pickup truck, overturned, and the collision left one vehicle facing the wrong way.

Four people suffered minor injuries, Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said. The crash scene spread across a quarter-to-half-mile section of the northbound lanes, she said.

A Sigalert was issued for three lanes of the freeway while crews worked to clear the scene.

The cause of the crash was not known.