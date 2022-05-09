Watch CBS News
Multi-vehicle crash on I-5 prompts closure of southbound lanes in Burbank

By CBSLA Staff

California Highway Patrol officials issued a Sigalert for all southbound lanes of I-5 Freeway in Burbank Sunday evening, following a multiple vehicle collision. 

It wasn't immediately known what caused the crash just north of Alameda Avenue, though up to six vehicles were said to be involved. 

Several injuries occurred as a result of the collision, and with Sky9 overhead, more occupants of the vehicles could be seen under evaluation by officials on the scene. 

CHP officers did not indicate when lanes would be reopened to traffic. 

First published on May 8, 2022 / 11:32 PM

