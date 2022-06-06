Multi-vehicle crash leaves one dead on 405 Freeway in Carson

Three-car collision on 405 in Carson leaves one dead

One person was killed in a multi-vehicle collision in Carson Monday morning.

The cause of the crash, which occurred at around 4:20 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway, was not immediately known.

When California Highway Patrol officers arrived, they found one person dead at the scene.

Footage from Sky2 overhead showed crews working to clear a significant amount of debris from the roadway, and traffic backed up for miles as just two lanes remained open to through traffic.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.