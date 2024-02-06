Watch CBS News
Multi-vehicle crash causing backups on 210 Freeway in Monrovia

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

An overturned big rig is blocking three eastbound lanes on the 210 Freeway in Monrovia Tuesday morning as drivers commute in rainy conditions.

The crash involved around six vehicles and it happened around 2:45 a.m. near Huntington Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Caltrans responded to the scene and closed multiple lanes as they work to clear the scene.

Drivers should avoid the area and take alternate routes.

First published on February 6, 2024 / 7:29 AM PST

