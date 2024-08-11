Multi-vehicle crash in Inglewood leaves 13 people hurt

A multi-car crash in Inglewood Sunday resulted in up to 13 people being injured.

The crash unfolded around 12:10 p.m. in the 6600 block of S. La Cienega Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The LAFD said four of the patients were transported to the hospital, while nine others declined transport. Their conditions were not immediately known. None were trapped.

Traffic along La Cienega Boulevard was expected to be "heavily impacted," firefighters said, urging motorists to seek alternate routes.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known. The incident remains under investigation.