Watch CBS News
Local News

Multi-car crash leaves 1 dead, 4 hospitalized in Santa Clarita

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

One person was killed and four others injured during a two-car crash in Santa Clarita late Saturday. 

The crash happened a little before 11:30 p.m. near Sand Canyon Road and the Sierra Highway, according to California Highway Patrol officers. 

While circumstances leading up to the crash remain unclear, they say that a black truck, which was speeding, collided with a white SUV, leaving one person dead and four others hospitalized. 

Their conditions remain unclear. 

The deceased victim has not yet been identified. 

No further information was provided. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on May 12, 2024 / 5:49 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.