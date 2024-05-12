Multi-car crash leaves 1 dead, 4 hospitalized in Santa Clarita

One person was killed and four others injured during a two-car crash in Santa Clarita late Saturday.

The crash happened a little before 11:30 p.m. near Sand Canyon Road and the Sierra Highway, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

While circumstances leading up to the crash remain unclear, they say that a black truck, which was speeding, collided with a white SUV, leaving one person dead and four others hospitalized.

Their conditions remain unclear.

The deceased victim has not yet been identified.

No further information was provided.