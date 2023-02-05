Watch CBS News
Mulholland Drive shut down while firefighters rescue woman from steep embankment

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

Mulholland Drive is shut down between Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Coldwater Canyon Avenue while preparations are made to hoist a patient to safety. 

A 35-year-old woman has suffered serious injuries as a result of her vehicle going about 100 feet down a steep embankment in the 8500 block of Mulholland in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles, says the Los Angeles Fire Department's Margaret Stewart.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. Saturday. 

Firefighters are preparing for a two-line rope system using a litter basket while LAFD Air Ops is en route and will lower a medic to assist in evaluating the patient, firefighters added. 

Around 5:51 p.m. firefighters confirmed the woman was taken to the hospital. Her condition is currently unknown. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

First published on February 4, 2023 / 5:41 PM

