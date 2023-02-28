Mulholland Drive shut down in Beverly Crest by mudflow
Mulholland Drive was shut down between Deep Canyon Drive and Coldwater Canyon in Beverly Crest by a mudflow Tuesday morning.
Firefighters discovered a mud and debris flow on the 13100 block of West Mulholland Drive in the Beverly Crest area at about 9 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Dept.
The mudflow has damaged at least one home and is threatening others. A power utility pole was also damaged.
Mulholland Drive is closed in both directions as a result between Deep Canyon Drive and Coldwater Canyon Avenue.
No injuries or entrapments were reported.
Homes near the slide were being evacuated as a precaution.
L.A. city agencies will assess the damage.
