Mulholland Drive shut down in Beverly Crest by mudflow

By KCAL-News Staff

Mulholland Drive was shut down between Deep Canyon Drive and Coldwater Canyon in Beverly Crest by a mudflow Tuesday morning. KCAL News

Firefighters discovered a mud and debris flow on the 13100 block of West Mulholland Drive in the Beverly Crest area at about 9 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Dept.

The mudflow has damaged at least one home and is threatening others. A power utility pole was also damaged.

Mulholland Drive is closed in both directions as a result between Deep Canyon Drive and Coldwater Canyon Avenue.

No injuries or entrapments were reported.

Homes near the slide were being evacuated as a precaution.

L.A. city agencies will assess the damage.

KCAL-News Staff
The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on February 28, 2023 / 9:01 AM

