Mulholland Drive shut down in Beverly Crest by mudflow

Firefighters discovered a mud and debris flow on the 13100 block of West Mulholland Drive in the Beverly Crest area at about 9 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Dept.

The mudflow has damaged at least one home and is threatening others. A power utility pole was also damaged.

Mulholland Drive is closed in both directions as a result between Deep Canyon Drive and Coldwater Canyon Avenue.

No injuries or entrapments were reported.

Homes near the slide were being evacuated as a precaution.

L.A. city agencies will assess the damage.

