Mulholland Drive shut down in Beverly Crest by mudflow has reopened

Mulholland Drive was shut down between Deep Canyon Drive and Coldwater Canyon in Beverly Crest by a mudflow Tuesday morning. KCAL News

Mulholland Drive was shut down between Deep Canyon Drive and Coldwater Canyon in Beverly Crest by a mudflow Tuesday morning. It was reported Saturday morning, the road is reopened.

Firefighters discovered a mud and debris flow on the 13100 block of West Mulholland Drive in the Beverly Crest area at about 9 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Dept.

The mudflow has damaged at least one home and is threatening others. A power utility pole was also damaged.

The flow reportedly began Monday before the terraced retaining wall gave way Tuesday morning. Three homes were affected.

"Building and Safety, we're working with their geologists, their engineers and their grading specialists to really take a good look at this hillside and determine if there's any additional threat," said Los Angeles Fire Captain Erik Scott. "On top of that, we're also utilizing our UAS, Unmanned Aerial System, or commonly known as drones, to fly the area, look for any cracks."

"Right now it's like 50 feet from the house, and there's another retaining wall that's up there," said Mark Bahan, the caregiver for one of the houses. "Doesn't look like it's fallen any more since the heavy rain."

Other homes farther down the hill below Mulholland were not believed to be threatened.

Mulholland Drive was closed in both directions as a result between Deep Canyon Drive and Coldwater Canyon Avenue.

No injuries or entrapments were reported.

Homes near the slide were being evacuated as a precaution Tuesday morning. Homeowners were free to go back into their homes mid-day Tuesday. The back yard of the main house involved is yellow-tagged.

Firefighters discovered a mud and debris flow on the 13100 block of West Mulholland Drive in the Beverly Crest area Tuesday morning. KCAL News