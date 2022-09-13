Mudslide briefly closes northbound State Route 18 in Crestline
A stretch of State Route 18 in Crestline was closed overnight due to a mudslide.
The mudslide was reported just after 11 p.m. Monday on northbound State Route 18, north of Upper Water Canyon. The closure affects just the northbound lanes, but there may be debris on the southbound lanes, according to Caltrans.
Images tweeted out by Caltrans show earth movers working in the dark to clear the roadway of mud. The mudflow also appears to have brought down a quantity of rocks and branches.
All lanes were reopened by 6:30 a.m.
The area is north of Arrowhead Springs and Cal State San Bernardino, which had to be closed Monday due to flooding from the weekend's thunderstorms.
