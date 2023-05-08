MTV Movie & TV Awards airs Sunday in taped format during WGA strike

The MTV Movie & TV Awards aired Sunday evening, but rather than the originally planned star-filled live ceremony from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, a taped show was presented as a show of solidarity with the Writers Guild of America strike.

Drew Barrymore stepped down as host of the planned live show in support of the striking WGA members -- and amid reports that many nominees and celebrity presenters would honor a picket line the WGA had planned to stage outside the venue.

With no live show taking place, the WGA West subsequently announced it had canceled its picketing plans.

"As we carefully navigate how best to deliver the fan first awards' show we envisioned that our team has worked so hard to create, we're pivoting away from a live event that still enables us to produce a memorable night full of exclusive sneak peaks, irreverent categories our audience has come to expect, and countless moments that will both surprise and delight as we honor the best of film and TV over the past year," Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming and events at Paramount Global, and an executive producer of the MTV Movie & TV Awards, told the entertainment news website Deadline on Friday.

On Thursday, Barrymore told the trade publication Variety in a statement, "I have listened to the writers, and in order to truly respect them, I will pivot from hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards live in solidarity with the strike.

"Everything we celebrate and honor about movies and television is born out of their creation," Barrymore's statement added. "And until a solution is reached, I am choosing to wait but I'll be watching from home and hope you will join me."

Barrymore said she would host next year's ceremony.

As for Sunday's taped program, The Hollywood Reporter said "There will still be celebrity involvement via pre-taped acceptance speeches."

"Top Gun: Maverick" will carry a leading six film nominations into the awards, while "Stranger Things" and "The Last of Us" lead the television categories with six nods.

"Top Gun: Maverick" will compete for best movie honors with "Avatar: The Way of Water," "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," "Elvis," "Nope," "Scream VI" and "Smile."

"Stranger Things" and "The Last of Us" were both tabbed for best show, along with "The White Lotus," "Wednesday," "Wolf Pack," "Yellowstone" and "Yellowjackets."

The show is known for its often off-beat categories, such as best kiss, best fight and -- new this year -- best kick-ass cast. All of the categories are gender-neutral.

Nominees for best performance in a movie are Austin Butler for "Elvis," Florence Pugh for "Don't Worry Darling," KeKe Palmer for "Nope," Michael B. Jordan for "Creed III" and Tom Cruise for "Top Gun: Maverick."

For best performance in a show, nominees are Aubrey Plaza for "The White Lotus," Christina Ricci for "Yellowjackets," Jenna Ortega for "Wednesday," Riley Keough for "Daisy Jones & the Six," Sadie Sink for "Stranger Things" and Selena Gomez for "Only Murders in the Building."

"The White Lotus" star Jennifer Coolidge is expected to receive a "Comic Genius" award.

Here is a complete list of nominees:

BEST MOVIE

Scream VI

BEST SHOW

The Last of Us

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

BEST HERO

Pedro Pascal, The Last Of Us

BEST VILLAIN

Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

BEST KISS

Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow, Outer Banks

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery 2

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Joseph Quinn, Stranger Things

BEST FIGHT

Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface, Scream VI

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

BEST DUO

Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey, The Last Of Us

BEST KICK-ASS CAST

Stranger Things

BEST SONG

Taylor Swift, Carolina (Where The Crawdads Sing)

BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES

The Kardashians

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

RuPaul's Drag Race: All-Stars

BEST HOST

Drew Barrymore - The Drew Barrymore Show

BEST REALITY ON-SCREEN TEAM (presented by SONIC)

Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent - Vanderpump Rules

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me