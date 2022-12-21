The 70-year-old retired teacher that turns into Mrs. Claus every holiday season

The 70-year-old retired teacher that turns into Mrs. Claus every holiday season

The 70-year-old retired teacher that turns into Mrs. Claus every holiday season

You don't have to have a big white beard to spread holiday cheer.

For 30 years, 70-year-old Jacque Nunez has dedicated her life during the holiday season to helping those in need, turning into a real-life Mrs. Claus.

"Christmas isn't about getting. It's about giving," said Nunez. "And a way that you become a big giver, is this one word right here [love]."

For three decades, Jacque Nunez has done her best to help families going through tough times. CBSLA

Through the three decades of her good deeds, the retired teacher turned Native American storyteller has helped over 80 families, many of whom are Native Americans struggling during the holidays. Nunez's latest mission is to help a young mother, who is awaiting two life-changing transplants to help save her life.

"I've been on dialysis for a little bit over a year," said mother Leianna Sanchez.

The 30-year-old suffers from type 1 diabetes and needs a kidney and pancreas transplant. Additionally, she is a full-time caretaker for her autistic son. However, with her current ailment, her husband has quit his job to take her to dialysis treatments.

"It takes so much out of me, where I'm dizzy," said Sanchez. "I'm tired. I have a headache."

She added that she's unable to be the wife and mom she knows she can be.

Aside from driving her to her treatments at UCI Medical Center, Nunez has also helped pay her bills and purchased Christmas gifts for her kids.

"I think it's hard for people to say they need help," said Sanchez. "And when you get it, it is a blessing."

The blessings aren't cheap. Nunez uses her own money and the funds she gets from her Mrs. Claus appearances to give to her families. This year, she also started an online fundraiser. In the end, she said it's a win-win.

"I'm the one that gets more joy out of it," Nunez said. "I feel honored to be Mrs. Claus.

In addition to Sanchez, Nunez has decided to help out a fire victim, cancer survivor and recent divorcee.

"You just need that love sometimes when you don't get it," Sanchez said. "She's always been comforting and always been there for us."