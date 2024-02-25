Watch CBS News
Local News

Movement along steep hillside in Brentwood causing concerns of a landslide

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

Movement along hillside in Brentwood causing concerns of a landslide
Movement along hillside in Brentwood causing concerns of a landslide 00:25

Authorities say there has been movement along a steep hillside that sits above homes in Brentwood causing concerns of a landslide. 

Views above the scene on N. Bundy Drive shows where a large piece of hillside appears to have slipped near a mansion.

Several fire crews spoke with homeowners down below and a geologist has also been called to assess the site. 

No evacuations have been ordered. 

First published on February 25, 2024 / 10:53 AM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.