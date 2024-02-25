Movement along steep hillside in Brentwood causing concerns of a landslide
Authorities say there has been movement along a steep hillside that sits above homes in Brentwood causing concerns of a landslide.
Views above the scene on N. Bundy Drive shows where a large piece of hillside appears to have slipped near a mansion.
Several fire crews spoke with homeowners down below and a geologist has also been called to assess the site.
No evacuations have been ordered.
