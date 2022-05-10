Mountain lion spotted roaming streets of Laguna Beach Sunday night

Officials in Laguna Beach said they received reports Sunday night of a mountain lion near Catalina and Calliope Streets at around 11:30 p.m.

Two hours later, the tagged animal, known as M317, was spotted by Laguna Beach Police Officers in the 600 block of South Coast Highway between Cleo and Legion Streets, according to a news release put out by the city.

"In all sightings, including last evening, M317 has shown an appropriate fear of humans," the release stated.

Since late April, M317 has been spotted in the area of the Aliso Woods Canyon.

The City of Laguna Beach, according to the news release, is working with researchers from Orange County Parks and the University of California, Davis, to monitor the movements of the mountain lion.

This is the first reported sighting of a cougar in the city in about 20 years.