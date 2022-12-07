Watch CBS News
Local News

Mountain lion comes face to face with dog and owner out for walk in Hollywood Hills

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Hollywood Hills man, dog, come face to face with mountain lion
Hollywood Hills man, dog, come face to face with mountain lion 02:11
hollywood-hills-mountain-lion.jpg
The mountain lion was captured on video from residential surveillance cameras in the area of Barham Blvd. and Lake Hollywood Drive Tuesday night, Dec. 7, 2022. CBSLA

It was a close call for a Hollywood Hills resident and his dog out for a walk Tuesday night as they came face to face with a mountain lion.

The mountain lion was captured on video from residential surveillance cameras in the area of Barham Blvd. and Lake Hollywood Drive at about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday.

The mountain lion is likely "P-22," a collared mountain lion known to be living in the Griffith Park area. P-22 has been spotted in Hollywood Hills neighborhood before, and is suspected of attacking at least one dog in the past.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on December 7, 2022 / 8:39 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.