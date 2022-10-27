Mountain lion captured in the backyard of a Brentwood home

Mountain lion gets away from authorities near Brentwood

The Department of Fish and Wildlife was looking for a mountain lion spotted near a Department of Water and Power facility Thursday morning.

The mountain lion was possibly spotted near San Vicente Boulevard and Gretna Green Way on Thursday, near the Brentwood Country Club.

No injuries were reported. Out of an abundance of caution, nearby Brentwood Science Magnet Elementary school locked down its campus.

Authorities did try to tranquilize the mountain lion three times but it escaped, seemingly unaffected by the darts. They later tracked it down to a tree where it ran away again.

Officers were able to track the lion when they captured it inside the backyard of a nearby home. They restrained the cat into the bed of a truck before relocating it.