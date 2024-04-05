Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash with vehicle in Pasadena

One person was taken to the hospital Friday after a crash in Pasadena, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

It happened around 6:37 p.m. when a motorcycle and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Lake Avenue and Orange Grove Boulevard.

The motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital in serious condition. Police have not released the identities of the driver or motorcyclist.

The area will be closed for up to two hours while officers are on scene, police said. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)