Motorcyclist shot on 110 Freeway in South Pasadena

An investigation was underway in South Pasadena early Thursday morning, after a motorcyclist was shot while riding along the 110 Freeway.

The motorcyclist's condition was not immediately known, though he was able to maintain control of the motorcycle even after the shooting.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Los Angeles Police Department officers first made contact with the victim late Wednesday at around 11: 30 p.m. after the rider reported the shooting. California Highway Patrol officers were also called to the scene to assist with the investigation.

He was not sure when or where exactly he was shot at, though investigators believe it occurred somewhere between Marmion Way and Orange Grove Avenue along the southbound lanes of the 110 Freeway. They were investigating if the shots could have come from another person driving on the freeway, standing on the side of the road or even on an overpass.

Investigators also located a bullet hole in the gas tank of the bike.

Officers are hoping that someone else who may have been driving along the freeway at the same time could come forward with any additional information.