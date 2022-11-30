Motorcyclist killed in Van Nuys crash involving car

A collision between a motorcycle and a car in Van Nuys left one person dead Tuesday.

The crash occurred around 5:05 p.m. at 58828 N. Kester Ave., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

One person, believed to be the motorcyclist, was found dead under the vehicle involved in the crash, fire officials said. No other injuries were reported.

The identity of the person who died was not immediately available. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)