Watch CBS News
Local News

Motorcyclist killed in PCH crash in Malibu

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A motorcyclist was killed Sunday in a crash with a vehicle on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu.

The collision took place around 6 p.m. in the 33400 block of PCH, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The male victim was headed south and died at the scene of the crash, Koerner said. His age is not yet known.

The crash shut down a two-and-a-half mile stretch of PCH just south of Leo Carillo State Beach, the LASD reported. All lanes were closed between Mulholland Highway and Decker Road.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on December 24, 2023 / 10:06 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.