Motorcyclist killed in Lincoln Heights hit-and-run after other vehicle ran a red light

A motorcyclist died Saturday after a hit-and-run crash involving two other vehicles in Lincoln Heights, authorities said.

Law enforcement were called to the area of South Avenue 20 and North Broadway after receiving a 911 call at 7:40 a.m. about a motorcyclist struck by a vehicle, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Investigators later learned that a vehicle traveling northbound ran a red light, causing the man to fall off his motorcycle, Los Angeles Police Department officials said. Another vehicle then came along and struck him as he was on the ground, according to LAPD. Neither vehicle stopped at the scene.

He was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead, authorities said.

Authorities did not release other details as they continue to investigate.