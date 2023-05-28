Watch CBS News
Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Northridge

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A search was underway Sunday for a driver of a BMW who was involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision with a motorcyclist. 

The crash happened around 5:40 p.m. Saturday on Roscoe Boulevard in Northridge. There, the driver was headed east when the vehicle made a left turn at Yolanda Avenue and collided with the biker, the LAPD reported. 

According to police, the BMW left the scene without rendering aid. The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Anyone with more information about the crash was asked to call the LAPD Valley Traffic Division at 818-644-8035 or 877-527-3247.

