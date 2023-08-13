Motorcyclist killed in fiery traffic collision in Lancaster

Authorities Sunday continued to investigate a fatal collision involving a motorcyclist in Lancaster.

The crash unfolded Friday just after 11:30 p.m. in the intersection of Avenue H and 30th Street West. It was there that a Toyota Tundra traveling westbound on Avenue H reportedly made a left southbound turn onto 30th Street West.

That's when police say the motorcycle collided into the Toyota Tundra which ignited into flames. The impact of the collision caused the motorcyclist to be ejected from the bike. He died at the scene.

The collision is being investigated.

Anyone with more information about this crash was asked to contact the Traffic Investigators at Lancaster Sheriff Station by calling 661-948-8466.