Motorcyclist killed in crash with Metro bus in Van Nuys

A motorcyclist was killed and their passenger critically injured during a crash with a Metro bus in Van Nuys on Friday.

The crash happened at around 11 a.m. on Hazeltine Avenue near Bessemer Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Circumstances leading up the crash remain unclear, but paramedics arrived to find the motorcyclist, only referred to as an adult male, dead at the scene.

A girl on the back of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

"Two people were riding the motorcycle," said Metro spokesperson Jose Ubaldo in a statement. "An adult male was confirmed deceased at the scene and a 12-year-old female was transported to the Valley Presbyterian Hospital."

The crash involved a Metro G Line bus and remains under investigation.