Motorcyclist killed in crash with bus in Gardena

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a bus in Gardena on Saturday evening.

The crash happened at around 6:10 p.m. at the intersection of Western Avenue and 139th Street, according to the Gardena Police Department.

Investigators say that the motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Western when they rear-ended a bus and then crash into another car driving on the road.

The victim, still unidentified, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other people involved in the crash reported injuries.

Anyone who may know more is asked to contact GPD at (310) 349-2700.