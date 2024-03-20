Watch CBS News
Motorcyclist killed in collision with Metro train in Long Beach

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

A motorcyclist was killed during a collision with a Metro train in Long Beach on Wednesday. 

The crash happened a little after 5:50 p.m., according to Long Beach Fire Department. 

They arrived to find one person dead at the scene. There was no information on their age, gender or identity. 

Despite reports that the incident may have stemmed from a pursuit, Long Beach police said that was not the case. 

SkyCal was overhead as the investigation continued, showing the motorcycle wedged underneath the front of the train, which had come to a full stop. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

