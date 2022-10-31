Motorcyclist killed during crash in Pico Rivera

A motorcyclist died after crashing into the pack of a truck in Pico Rivera Sunday evening.

According to California Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at around 8:15 p.m. on the northbound 605 Freeway near Rose Hills Road.

A SigAlert was issued just before 8;30 p.m., involving four lanes of the freeway, leaving just one open to traffic.

According to a witness at the scene, the motorcyclist was one of a number traveling down the freeway when it collided with the back of a Jeep truck.

The identity of the deceased was not immediately known.