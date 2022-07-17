Watch CBS News
Local News

Motorcyclist killed by hit-and-run driver on Rinaldi St. in Mission Hills

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

A motorcyclist was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in Mission Hills late Saturday evening. 

The crash was reported at around 11:45 p.m. on Rinaldi Street, when the driver of a dark-colored, long-bed Chevrolet Sierra pickup truck traveling westbound collided with the biker, just west of Sepulveda Boulevard.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the truck continued to travel westbound along Rinaldi St. before heading onto the the southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway towards San Diego, never stopping. 

The motorcyclist has been identified as 30-year-old Granada Hills resident Freddy Perez. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

LAPD Valley Traffic Division detectives urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at (818) 644-8115.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on July 17, 2022 / 1:57 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.