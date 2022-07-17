Motorcyclist killed by hit-and-run driver on Rinaldi St. in Mission Hills

A motorcyclist was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in Mission Hills late Saturday evening.

The crash was reported at around 11:45 p.m. on Rinaldi Street, when the driver of a dark-colored, long-bed Chevrolet Sierra pickup truck traveling westbound collided with the biker, just west of Sepulveda Boulevard.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the truck continued to travel westbound along Rinaldi St. before heading onto the the southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway towards San Diego, never stopping.

The motorcyclist has been identified as 30-year-old Granada Hills resident Freddy Perez. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

LAPD Valley Traffic Division detectives urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at (818) 644-8115.