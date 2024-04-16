Watch CBS News
Motorcyclist killed by hit-and-run driver in Lancaster

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Investigators are searching for the hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a motorcyclist in Lancaster on Monday. 

It happened at around 9:40 p.m. non Avenue K, just east of 42nd Street West, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detectives. 

"Preliminary investigation indicates a male adult was ejected from his motorcycle for an unknown reason," LASD Detective Ryan Ament said. "The male was ejected into the eastbound lane of travel of Avenue K and was subsequently struck by an unknown white sedan."

Instead of stopping to help, deputies believe the driver fled from the area. 

There was no information immediately available on the victim's identity, a possible suspect or the vehicle involved. 

Anyone who knows more is urged to contact investigators at (661) 948-8466.

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on April 16, 2024 / 8:23 PM PDT

