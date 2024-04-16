Motorcyclist killed by hit-and-run driver in Lancaster

Investigators are searching for the hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a motorcyclist in Lancaster on Monday.

It happened at around 9:40 p.m. non Avenue K, just east of 42nd Street West, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detectives.

"Preliminary investigation indicates a male adult was ejected from his motorcycle for an unknown reason," LASD Detective Ryan Ament said. "The male was ejected into the eastbound lane of travel of Avenue K and was subsequently struck by an unknown white sedan."

Instead of stopping to help, deputies believe the driver fled from the area.

There was no information immediately available on the victim's identity, a possible suspect or the vehicle involved.

Anyone who knows more is urged to contact investigators at (661) 948-8466.