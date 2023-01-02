Watch CBS News
Motorcyclist killed at South L.A. railroad crossing, passenger injured

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

A motorcyclist was killed and his passenger suffered critical injuries when the motorcycle crashed into a railroad crossing gate Monday morning in South Los Angeles, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 12:40 a.m. near East Imperial Highway and San Pedro Street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

The motorcycle was traveling westbound on Imperial Highway when the driver crashed into a railroad crossing gate.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Paramedics rushed the passenger, a woman who approximately 19 years old, to a hospital with critical injuries.

CBSLA Staff
First published on January 2, 2023 / 8:27 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

