Motorcyclist killed after collision with Riverside County District Attorney's investigator

A motorcyclist died after crashing into a Riverside County District Attorney's investigator, according to police.

The deadly collision happened a little after 7:50 p.m. at the intersection of Arlington Avenue and Rutland Avenue in Riverside.

According to the preliminary investigation, the investigator was making a left turn into a driveway and collided with the 29-year-old motorcyclist. The rider died at the scene. The other driver did get sustain any injuries.

The Riverside Police Department is looking into how fast the motorcyclist was going, which could have contributed to the crash.

Anyone with additional information regarding this traffic collision should contact Traffic Detective Matt Parrish at (951) 353-7177 or MWParrish@RiversideCA.gov.