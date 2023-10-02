Motorcyclist fatally shot by suspect in vehicle in Hyde Park

A motorcyclist was fatally shot by a person inside of a car in Hyde Park on Sunday.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. in the 5400 block of Crenshaw Boulevard.

Police said that the suspect fired multiple rounds at the victim, who was taken to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The victim, a 36-year-old man, has not yet been identified, pending notification of next of kin.

"When the officers arrived, they located the victim lying in the street, next to his motorcycle, suffering from gunshot wounds," said a statement from LAPD. "Preliminary investigation determined an unknown vehicle had been traveling alongside the victim on Crenshaw Boulevard before he was shot to death."

They did not provide a description of a suspect or a possible motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information was urged to contact investigators at (323) 786-5100.