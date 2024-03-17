Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crashing in Angeles National Forest

A motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital early Sunday morning after crashing on the Angeles Crest Highway.

The crash was reported a little after 8:45 a.m. near Mile Marker 37.11, just south of Mt. Wilson, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers were dispatched to the area after learning of the incident and found the rider on the ground bleeding from the nose, CHP said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department crews responded to the scene to airlift the victim to Huntington Hospital in Pasadena.

Their condition was not immediately known.

Motorcycle down, Angeles Crest Hwy, MM37, Angeles Forest. Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Air Rescue 5 landed to deploy #LASD SEB Tactical Medics to treat rider. Airlifted to trauma center. Saving lives priority 1. pic.twitter.com/TqSraZUxI4 — SEB (@SEBLASD) March 17, 2024