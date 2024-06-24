Motorcycle rider killed after veering off I-15 in Lake Elsinore

A motorcyclist was killed after he veered off an offramp of I-15 in Lake Elsinore on Sunday.

Police say that the crash happened at around 8 a.m. near the California Oaks Road offramp from southbound lanes of the freeway, where the rider rode onto the dirt shoulder, skidded on rocks and flipped over, according to California Highway Patrol investigators.

They say that the victim, 33-year-old Johnny Martinez of Lake Elsinore, was riding his 2006 Harley Davidson at an unconfirmed speed when he "failed to negotiate a sharp right curve in the off-ramp."

After riding onto the shoulder, the bike traveled about 200 feet before overturning, which ejected Martinez.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital in grave condition by Murrieta Fire & Rescue paramedics but was ultimately pronounced dead less than an hour after arrival, police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who knows more is urged to contact CHP's Temecula office at (951) 466-4300.