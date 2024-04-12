Motorcycle pursuit ends in crash on 5 Freeway

A motorcyclist in a high-speed chase with officers of the California Highway Patrol crashed on the 5 Freeway Friday.

The pursuit began in Pomona and went through Orange County. The motorcyclist was riding about 100 mph and splitting lanes on the freeway at times during the pursuit.

The crash happened around 8:40 p.m. near Atlantic Boulevard in Los Angeles on the northbound side of the 5 Freeway. According to KCAL's Desmond Shaw, the rider went flying 50 feet off the bike.

"I just witnessed one of the most intense crashes with a motorcycle that I've ever seen in my career," Shaw said.

The motorcyclist appeared to be moving after the crash, Shaw added. An ambulance arrived on the scene to take the rider to the hospital. He is in an unknown condition.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)