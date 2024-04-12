Watch CBS News
Local News

Motorcycle pursuit ends in crash on 5 Freeway

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

CHP pursuit ends after speeding motorcyclist crashes on 5 Freeway
CHP pursuit ends after speeding motorcyclist crashes on 5 Freeway 02:25

A motorcyclist in a high-speed chase with officers of the California Highway Patrol crashed on the 5 Freeway Friday. 

The pursuit began in Pomona and went through Orange County. The motorcyclist was riding about 100 mph and splitting lanes on the freeway at times during the pursuit. 

The crash happened around 8:40 p.m. near Atlantic Boulevard in Los Angeles on the northbound side of the 5 Freeway. According to KCAL's Desmond Shaw, the rider went flying 50 feet off the bike. 

"I just witnessed one of the most intense crashes with a motorcycle that I've ever seen in my career," Shaw said. 

The motorcyclist appeared to be moving after the crash, Shaw added. An ambulance arrived on the scene to take the rider to the hospital. He is in an unknown condition. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

Danielle Radin

Danielle Radin is a journalist for CBS Los Angeles and has authored 9 books. She is originally from Hermosa Beach. Danielle covers breaking news, crime, tech and politics.

First published on April 12, 2024 / 9:01 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.