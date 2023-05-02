Watch CBS News
Motorcycle officer injured in multi-vehicle crash in Hawthorne

By KCAL-News Staff

A motorcycle officer was injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Hawthorne Tuesday afternoon. 

According to California Highway Patrol, the crash, which involved five total vehicles including the officer's motorcycle, happened at around 2:50 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of I-105 near Prairie Avenue. 

Three lanes were blocked for nearly an hour as officers investigated the incident. 

The officer, who works with LAX Airport Police, was said to be alert and conscious as he was taken to a nearby hospital, according to LAX officials. 

It was unclear if any other parties in the crash were injured. 

The cause of the collision remains under investigation. 

First published on May 2, 2023 / 4:56 PM

