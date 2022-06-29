Motorcycle officer injured in Beverly Hills crash
A Beverly Hills motor officer was injured in a crash Wednesday.
The crash happened on Wilshire Boulevard, between Robertson and La Cienega, after 1:30 p.m. Drivers were asked to avoid the area due to the investigation.
Sky 9 was over the scene of the crash, which appeared to involve a black four-door sedan that was heavily damaged and had a shattered windshield. The front wheel of the officer's motorcycle appeared to have collided with the sedan's right side.
The condition of the officer was not known.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.
