Motion Picture Academy announces rule changes for 95th Oscars

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Wednesday announced that films must debut in theaters to qualify for award consideration.

The move aligns with the Academy's pre-pandemic requirements.

"Films that, in any version, receive their first public exhibition or distribution in any manner other than as a theatrical motion picture release will not be eligible for Academy Awards in any category," according to the rules posted by the Academy Tuesday.

However, the rules note that films released in such non-theatrical formats "on or after the first day of their theatrical qualifying run remain eligible."

Other rule changes were announced Wednesday including one that limits films to no more than three submissions in the original song category.

Nominations for the 95th Oscars will be announced on Jan. 24. and the ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre on March 12.