Mother pushing baby in stroller ran over by hit-and-run driver

Driver runs over mother pushing her baby in a stroller

Driver runs over mother pushing her baby in a stroller

Driver runs over mother pushing her baby in a stroller

Police are searching for the driver who ran over a mother and baby in Long Beach this morning.

The mother was pushing her 4-month-old infant in a stroller near the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and 8th Street at about 12:30 a.m. when a black sedan ran over them, according to the Long Beach Police Department. The impact launched the baby out of its carrier and down the street.

A Good Samaritan helped the mother and baby before paramedics arrived. Paramedics took the pair to a nearby hospital. Both suffered minor injuries and are expected to survive.

Officers have launched an investigation into the collision. Police hope to locate security camera footage to identify the driver and car.