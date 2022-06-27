Mother of fallen LAPD officer files wrongful death claim against City of LA

Becoming a police officer for Houston Tipping was not something he dreamed of being - it was a realization as an adult.

"He was a little older than the average recruit which is a good thing because it adds to maturity," attorney Bradley Gage told CBSLA Reporter Laurie Perez on Sunday.

Unfortunately for Tipping, his commitment to the force was cut short. Tipping died on May 29th - three days after sustaining a fatal spinal cord injury during a training at the Los Angeles Police Department's police academy in Elysian Park.

LAPD has called the unfortunate incident an "accident."

But Tipping's mother, and her attorney, will argue that this was a wrongful death and LAPD is responsible.

Gage filed a wrongful-death claim against the city of Los Angeles on Friday.

"I think that he was beaten and he ended up being killed because of it," Gage said. "Why they did that to him, I don't know yet."

LAPD Chief Michael Moore has said that Tipping was working as a bike instructor in a situation that involving "grappling" with another officer.

The scenario took a tragic turn when Tipping fell to the floor and suffered a spinal cord injury.

However, Gage is arguing that Tipping's injuries were more severe. He was instantly paralyzed.

The claim alleges that the Pasadena native was beaten to death during an exercise meant to simulate a mob.

"There's no way if it was just one simple accident, the neck, two different sides of the head, the liver and also the rib area were injured, doesn't seem possible," Gage said. "It had to be repeated trauma, strikes, kicks, blows, those types of things."

LAPD has not clarified what kind of training it was or provided any details on what went on during it.

Gage added that it's unclear how often LAPD conducts these types of exercises. He said that another officer was allegedly injured the day before Tipping was fatally injured.

"It also has to make one wonder, how is the LAPD training its officers to deal with situations with protestors if their own officers become quadriplegics and die from training," Gage said. "What's gonna happen out on the streets?"

Tipping's mother is asking the same questions and wants to know exactly what happened to her son that day at the police academy.