Mother killed, child critically injured after violent crash

A car crash in Manchester Square killed a mother and critically injured two people, including her child, on Thanksgiving Day.

The collision happened at about 1:30 p.m. close to a bus stop near the intersection of W. 83rd Street and S. Western Avenue. The Los Angeles Police Department said that one car traveling southbound crashed into another car causing it to veer onto the sidewalk. It struck a pole and bus bench before striking the young mother and her daughter, who is about 8 years old.

The mother died, but her child was rushed to the hospital. Her daughter did not appear to be in good condition. An officer at the scene said the young girl is fighting for her life.

In total, paramedics rushed three patients in critical condition to a nearby hospital, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.