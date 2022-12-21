Watch CBS News
Mother and daughter killed, grandmother injured in Downey apartment fire

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A woman and child have died and another woman is in the hospital Wednesday in critical condition after an apartment fire in Downey.

Downey Fire Department firefighters were called at approximately 10:47 p.m. Tuesday at Dinsdale Street and Tweedy Lane.

Three people were carried out of the burning apartment, which firefighters were able to contain after several hours.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The Downey Fire Department said a young girl, about 12 years old, who was the victim's daughter, later died at the hospital. 

A woman believed to be the girl's grandmother remains hospitalized,

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

First published on December 20, 2022 / 11:37 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

